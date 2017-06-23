Advertising

Aaron Carter was hospitalized on Thursday in Syracuse, NY, as he took to Twitter to share a pic from a hospital bed, noting “All G” and another earlier tweet that said "E.R." He explained, "Lots of shows lately, had to head up to ER just to get a little check up these shows are crazy lately gotta make sure I stay strong."

Prior to that, he recounted a story of a “fan” he heard talking about his weight, tweeting: “I'm entirely hurt by a so-called fan that I just encountered she wasn't realizing I was listening, she said I look like I have cancer.”

He added: “This is body shaming. You guys are bullying me. I've already addressed my medical issues. #bodyshaming.”

Aaron also explained: “I've literally had the hardest week of my life, my dad past away my late sisters birthday anniversary was June 6th & people #BodyShame me.”

I'm sorry I'm not fat enough. For my fake fans. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Your friend was gossiping behind my back. About how I look I'm in dying and need to eat four cheeseburger. https://t.co/3BS0JDo0an — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

I'm bullied and body shamed by the world. 👍🏻🙏🏻 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

a grown woman was gossiping bout me w I have a eating disorder telling people I need to eat 5 cheeseburgers cause I look like I'm dying. 😪 — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

They literally won't stop bullying me. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) June 23, 2017

Though he was on the receiving end of so much hate, he shared this message of positivity:

Aaron also posted a video of the girls bullying him, which they removed (of course), explaining: "These are the girls I confronted for body shaming me. This is complete #BodyShaming & the world needs to know about this person."

He spent much of the day responding to both the haters and the fans, before sharing this pic on Instagram, writing: "I'm not ashamed of my body, maybe I'm too skinny, maybe I'm too short but the one thing I know is I love my fans my family my girlfriend and my friends. I'm #NotPerfect you never know what someone is going through. We are not immortal. #embracelove"

