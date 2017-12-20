Accidental felon Rosie O'Donnell proves she DGAF by brutally roasting her Twitter trolls.

Comedian/actor/leader of the resistance Rosie O'Donnell accidentally committed a felony on Twitter last night while trying to save America from the GOP's dystopian horror show of a tax bill. But it sure hasn't slowed her down on Twitter.
ICYMI: last night, O'Donnell tried the to bribe senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake cash with a million dollars each to vote against the tax bill.
Off the record, this was a pretty baller move. And she doubled down.
Her scheme didn't work, unfortunately. And also, bribing a political official is illegal under federal law. Oops?
Most of us (losers) might've deleted the tweet and apologized for fear of repercussions. But not Rosie. She DGAF about some silly thing called the law. She also DGAF about Twitter trolls, and has been brutally and hilariously shutting down her haters all day. It's fun to watch.
And there's more:
And it's not only Twitter trolls who are on the receiving end of Rosie's rage today. She also went after TMZ.
And conservative actresses.
On that note, I'm leaving my job to start a Rosie O'Donnell tribute band called "Very Porny Mindy." It's been real. Bye!