Accidental felon Rosie O'Donnell proves she DGAF by brutally roasting her Twitter trolls.

Comedian/actor/leader of the resistance Rosie O'Donnell accidentally committed a felony on Twitter last night while trying to save America from the GOP's dystopian horror show of a tax bill. But it sure hasn't slowed her down on Twitter.

ICYMI: last night, O'Donnell tried the to bribe senators Susan Collins and Jeff Flake cash with a million dollars each to vote against the tax bill.

so how about this

i promise to give

2 million dollars to senator susan collins

and 2 million to senator jeff flake



if they vote NO

NO I WILL NOT KILL AMERICANS

FOR THE SUOER RICH



DM me susan

DM me jeff



no shit

2 million

cash

each — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Off the record, this was a pretty baller move. And she doubled down.

susan - 2 million dollars cash

call if u want to negotiate



do u think your family is proud of u @sennatorcollins



woman - mother - grandmother - sister - daughter

u have betrayed us all



dear god

ask for forgiveness

redeem ur soul tomorrow #NOTSEXIST pic.twitter.com/wa0QcMXNk2 — ROSIE (@Rosie) December 20, 2017

Her scheme didn't work, unfortunately. And also, bribing a political official is illegal under federal law. Oops?

Most of us (losers) might've deleted the tweet and apologized for fear of repercussions. But not Rosie. She DGAF about some silly thing called the law. She also DGAF about Twitter trolls, and has been brutally and hilariously shutting down her haters all day. It's fun to watch.