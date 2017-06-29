Advertising

At one time or another, we've all wished that we could be in two places at once. But actor Hannibal Buress took things to the extreme by hiring a lookalike to play him at the premiere Spider-Man: Homecoming after he was unable to attend the event. FOMO really makes people do some crazy things.

Hannibal Buress, who plays Coach Wilson in the film, couldn't make it to the red carpet premiere of the new Marvel movie, and decided to hire a lookalike to send in his place. According to Entertainment Weekly, Buress took to Twitter to look for his doppelgänger earlier this week:

Buress also noted that "hanniballookalike" 1 & 2 were already taken. Weird. Twitter

The tweet is now deleted.

Eventually Buress was connected with a man named Joe Carroll, who, according to his Instagram, is an author, screenwriter, director and actor. Buress sent Carroll out to the premiere in his place, but tweeted pictures of his proxy from his Twitter account. Weirdly, it kind of worked?

I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th. pic.twitter.com/ggEdqt5oDr — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

According to The A.V. Club, Sony has yet to comment on the switch, but Marvel removed any video of "Buress" from their stream. Come on, Marvel! Peter Parker shouldn't be the only one allowed to have an alter ego.

However, the Broad City actor did manage to get his hands on an interview his stand-in gave while on the red carpet.

Check out my red carpet interview for #SpiderManHomecoming in theaters July 7th. https://t.co/RvpW9QPOMS — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) June 29, 2017

You know Hannibal Buress is a genius comedian when he can make you laugh without even being present.

Now who is going to write a Parent Trap reboot starring Buress and up-and-comer Joe Carroll?

