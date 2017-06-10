Advertising

Actor Adam West, who played Batman in the 1960s TV series, passed away in Los Angeles Friday night at the age of 88, Variety reports. A representative told Variety that West died after a short battle with leukemia.

West's family posted an update announcing the actor's passing to his Facebook page on Saturday morning.

It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but... Posted by Adam West on Saturday, June 10, 2017

The Facebook post reads:

It's with great sadness that we are sharing this news...Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him. We know you'll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.

- The West Family

Advertising

West is most well-known for his title role in the television series "Batman," which premiered on ABC in 1966. More recently, West had a recurring role on the animated series Family Guy, and made an appearance on The Big Bang Theory in 2016 to commemorate Batman's 50th anniversary.

West is survived by his wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

"Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives," West's family said in a statement, per Variety. "He was and always will be our hero."

Advertising

RIP, Mr. West.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.