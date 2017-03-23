Advertising

You can buy a ticket to an Adele concert for a couple hundred dollars. OR if you hate crowds and live music but just were hoping to share some air with the world-famous chanteuse, you can buy a bag of it from one of her concerts on Ebay. It'll only cost you around two grand.

http://giphy.com/gifs/laughing-adele-ayeUeta4lnabm

Sound like a bad investment? Tell that to EBay user @shaun_mcdonough, who auctioned off a "legit bag of air" that he trapped in a plastic bag at an Adele concert on her recent 25 tour. McDonough listed the starting price at just $14.95 and the bidding was up to over $2,000 before the website removed the listing. Here's a screenshot of the listing before it was removed, via the Daily Mail:

Advertising

Hello? It's me, a bag of air.

"Air straight from Adele live," the caption reads. The listing included a photo of Adele on stage at her concert to prove that the person who collected this air was in breathing distance. And the bag has even been thoroughly labeled so you know it's "legit."

@shaun_mcdonough, fierce entrepreneur that he is, put up a second listing for the same bag of air, according to Elite Daily. In this one, he included a screenshot of an email from eBay explaining why they took his first listing down. They wrote:

Advertising

We’ve determined that some of your listings haven’t followed our No Item policy… To protect both buyers and sellers, buyers should be able to verify an item after receiving it. Listings that don’t offer an item for sale, or where the existence of the item for sale can’t be verified, aren’t allowed.

Tragically, it seems eBay has taken down his second attempt as well. Goddamnit eBay!!!! Where am I going to buy my Adele-air now??

http://giphy.com/gifs/hello-adele-xavier-dolan-aQXMVdhMErR3a

Advertising

Don't worry, Adele. It's not your fault.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.