Another day, another glorious Adele concert freak out.
While performing in Auckland on Thursday, a beetle got a little too friendly with the "Hello" singer and started crawling up her leg mid-song. Having her priorities straight, Adele did what most of us would have done and promptly threw her body to the floor and swore like a sailor she she frantically tried to locate the bug.
"It's coming back to haunt me. Look! It's my number one fan," exclaimed Adele from the fetal position as the beetle scurried about the stage.
Oh, Adele. Never change.