Another day, another glorious Adele concert freak out.

While performing in Auckland on Thursday, a beetle got a little too friendly with the "Hello" singer and started crawling up her leg mid-song. Having her priorities straight, Adele did what most of us would have done and promptly threw her body to the floor and swore like a sailor she she frantically tried to locate the bug.

Ok so excuse swearing but oh my goodness. Adele vs a HUGE beetle on stage tonight. God love this women, she's the best #adeleAuckland #adele pic.twitter.com/msrXrfqXRh — Just a Mum Who Bakes (@JustamumNz) March 23, 2017

"It's coming back to haunt me. Look! It's my number one fan," exclaimed Adele from the fetal position as the beetle scurried about the stage.

A beetle has been blessed by Adele and I haven't??? — Veronica (@adeledidthat) March 23, 2017

Adele sitting on stage talking to a beetle 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tre2IkiE1k — Tresiii (@Traci_Zj) March 23, 2017

Oh, Adele. Never change.

The Adele vs beetle thing is funny. Such a brilliant, confident entertainer. Adele wasn't bad either. — Filip Hnízdo (@FilipNest) March 24, 2017

