Adele usually make us cry with her heartbreaking songs, but today she is making us weep for a whole new reason: she may be done touring...forever.

NOOOOOOOOOOO.

This hurts worse than listening to all of 25 after a breakup and not having access to ice cream.

The 'Hello' singer broke the news in a handwritten letter to fans that she posted on Instagram.

So this is it. After 15 months on the road and 18 months of 25 we are at the end. We have taken this tour across UK + Ireland, throughout Europe, all over America and I finally got to go to Australia and New Zealand too. Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home. Thank you for coming, for all of your ridiculous love and kindness. I will remember all of this for the rest of my life. Love you. Goodnight for now. Adele.

Damn it, Adele.

Well, it seems that nothing is set in stone, so we will choose to remain hopeful. But in the mean time, we will process this news accordingly: by listening to "Someone Like You" on repeat while crying our cat-eye eyeliner off.

