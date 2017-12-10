Adriana Lima just announced she'll no longer be getting naked.

Adriana Lima, best known for her many years walking the Victoria's Secret runway, has just announced she will no longer model in skimpy outfits for an "empty cause."

This weekend, Lima posted a long screed to Instagram informing her followers of her decision. "I had received a call for the possibility of filming a sexy video of me to be posted and shared in social media. Even though I have done many of this type, something had changed in me, when a friend approached me to share that she was unhappy with her body, then it made me think.... that everyday in my life, I wake up thinking, how do I look? Was I going to be accepted in my job?" she wrote.

The moment was a wakeup call for Lima, who realized that she didn't want to be contributing to the narrative that only one type of body (thin!) is acceptable. "And in that moment I realized that majority of woman probably wake up every morning trying to fit in a stereotype that society/socialmedia/fashion etc imposed.... i thought that’s not a way of living and beyond that.... that’s not physically and mentally healthy, so I decided to make that change," she wrote.