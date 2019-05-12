9 Celebrities Who Were _____ Years Old When They Lost Their Virginity.

Advertising

Stars—they're just like us! They have sex (or they don't), and they love to talk about it (or not). Here are nine celebrities discussing how old they were when they had sex for the first time. Whether the experience was good or bad, and whether they were young or adults, one thing stays the same: it was almost always awkward. Giphy 1. Amy Schumer: 17 A post shared by @amyschumer on Jun 16, 2016 at 10:38am PDT In the July issue of Vogue, Schumer said, "I was always boy crazy, but I wasn’t promiscuous. [My Catholic school friends] were acting out sexually years before me. I loved being around that, but I didn’t have sex until I was seventeen. And I didn’t give a blow job until I was well into college." 2. Daniel Radcliffe: 16 Old photo from #theguardian photoshoot. A post shared by @ daniel_radcliffe on May 14, 2016 at 10:16pm PDT Radcliffe told Details magazine that he lost his virginity "to a much older woman," who was later identified by Us Weekly as his ex-girlfriend, Amy Byrne (who was 23 at the time). In an interview with Elle, Radcliffe said, "I'm one of the few people who seem to have had a really good first time... It was with somebody I'd gotten to know well. I'm happy to say I've had a lot better sex since then, but it wasn't as horrendously embarrassing as a lot of other people's were—like my friend who got drunk and did it with a stranger under a bridge." Oh, so that's what that Red Hot Chili Peppers song was about.

Alba told Cosmopolitan, "I knew I wanted to be in love with the first person I slept with, because for almost everyone I knew, the first experience made them feel like shit. So I wanted to be really careful that he was going to be in love with me and wasn't just going to leave me. It's really, really, really difficult to have the same occupation as the person you're with—especially when you're both actors. Actors are pulled in so many different directions that unless you both are absolutely into it through thick and thin and completely sure about each other, it's just hard. I've decided I'll never date an actor again." Sounds like a smart plan. In 2008, Alba married film-producer-who-is-not-an-actor Cash Warren.

Khloé Kardashian told the ladies of The View: "Looking back I think that's not a normal thing." She said that she "almost felt conned" by her partner, but then added, "Well, not conned, but persuaded, because he was older and I felt I wouldn't be accepted or cool or whatever." She said that afterwards, "I felt so disgusted with myself. I stopped talking to him and actually didn't have sex for three years after that because I knew I was young and I knew I wasn't ready." A few years later, according to Us Weekly, Kardashian wrote on her website, "It's not funny to lose your virginity! It's weird and you're scared and it hurts and you don't know what will happen. I was 15 and he was an older guy who wasn't a virgin. I don't really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with."

9. Katy Perry: 16 Nuff said. A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2016 at 10:06pm PST In an interview with GQ, Perry said they were in the front seat of a Volvo sedan, listening to Jeff Buckley’s album Grace. She added, "Love that record so much." What's not to love about both Jeff Buckley and car sex? Other than sticking to vinyl, that is.