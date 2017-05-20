Advertising

When it comes to passing on knowledge, each parent is unique in the life skills and wisdom they give their children. Alec Baldwin, for example, is giving his 3-year-old daughter Carmen a killer Donald Trump impression.

Baldwin's wife Hilaria Thomas posted a video to Instagram on Saturday, showing the actor, who plays Trump on Saturday Night Live, teaching little Carmen how to impersonate the president.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl ...sound up 🙈 A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on May 20, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

"Carmen, what day does Daddy play Donald Trump?" Hilaria can be heard asking in the video.

"Saturday," Carmen replies.

"And we go like this with our hands," Alec says, raising his hands up.

"And we say, 'Saturday!'" he continues, waving his hands. "Saturday! Saturday! Okay everybody, it's Saturday!" Then the actor laughs and gives his daughter a hug.

Even if it's not technically the best Trump impression out there, Carmen's impression is without a doubt the cutest. Maybe we'll see her on the season finale of SNL on May 20.

