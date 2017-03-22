At the premiere of The Boss Baby, which surprisingly isn't about Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin gave a kid some pointers on how to grimace and growl like the president.
Young Zachary Kaplan adorably took notes as the rest of the carpet watched the Trump-off in action.
According to Alec Baldwin, the art of the Trump impression lies in the strange "butthole"-like mouth contortions and forcing out the bottom teeth.
Baldwin said he planned on hanging up his oversized red tie on SNL sometime soon, so Zachary Kaplan just might have a whiney Trump tweet in his future.