Advertising

At the premiere of The Boss Baby, which surprisingly isn't about Donald Trump, Alec Baldwin gave a kid some pointers on how to grimace and growl like the president.

Young Zachary Kaplan adorably took notes as the rest of the carpet watched the Trump-off in action.

Went to the Boss Baby premiere and got caught in a Trump-off w/ @AlecBaldwin. Thank you @JoPrestonTV for the footage! pic.twitter.com/YboBYTR3w5 — Zachary Kaplan (@ZachCares) March 21, 2017

Advertising

According to Alec Baldwin, the art of the Trump impression lies in the strange "butthole"-like mouth contortions and forcing out the bottom teeth.

Baldwin said he planned on hanging up his oversized red tie on SNL sometime soon, so Zachary Kaplan just might have a whiney Trump tweet in his future.

Advertising

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.