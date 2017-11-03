Alec Baldwin bravely admits to being a harasser. Twitter harasses him back.

You know how they say it's better to come clean before someone else catches you?

Well, that's evidently the tactic Alec Baldwin was going for on Thursday, when he admitted to bullying and poorly treating women over the years.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, The Paley Center for Media honored Alec Baldwin at an event on Thursday. During the discussion portion, Baldwin commented on the accusations of sexual harassment and assault against several prominent men by...relating to it?

“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”