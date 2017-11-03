Alec Baldwin bravely admits to being a harasser. Twitter harasses him back.

You know how they say it's better to come clean before someone else catches you?
Well, that's evidently the tactic Alec Baldwin was going for on Thursday, when he admitted to bullying and poorly treating women over the years.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, The Paley Center for Media honored Alec Baldwin at an event on Thursday. During the discussion portion, Baldwin commented on the accusations of sexual harassment and assault against several prominent men by...relating to it?
“I certainly have treated women in a very sexist way. I’ve bullied women. I’ve overlooked women. I’ve underestimated women. Not as a rule,” he said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “From time to time, I’ve done what a lot of men do, which is … when you don’t treat women the same way you treat men. You don’t. I’m from a generation where you really don’t and I’d like that to change. I really would like that to change.”
Uh, Alec? That's...harassment. Yeah.
Despite being part of the problem, Baldwin suddenly wants to fix the problem. “I think it’s important for us to try to make the workplace and beyond not only comfortable and right and fair and appropriate but as productive, as well," he said. "I think a lot of what we’re dealing with within this issue is hurting our business. It’s making it less productive."
And not only has Baldwin taken part in mistreating women, but he's also heard rumors of "things happening to people." He explained:
I knew of certain things, that there were rumors of things happening to people, but I didn’t necessarily know the scope, when you hear the hundreds and hundreds of women who are complaining about this...It’s been a very eye-opening experience for me personally. We’ve got to be vigilant in a new way to make sure that everybody is comfortable and that we get the job done together that we’re there to do.
After reading Baldwin's comments, many took to Twitter to roast him.