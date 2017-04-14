Alec Baldwin doesn't think Kendall Jenner is to blame for appearing in that controversial Pepsi commercial in which she goes to a protest and hands a bottle of soda to a police officer.
The Pepsi ad received so much backlash that it was pulled just one day after it was released. The company apologized for the ad in a statement, admitting that they "missed the mark," and that they were sorry for "putting Kendall Jenner in this position." According to Us Weekly, Jenner feels "horrible" about the ad.
Yesterday, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter where he showed his support for the 21-year-old in a series of tweets, saying that she's "still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business." He thinks people should blame her "management" instead.
Jenner apparently went to school with Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, so he's known her since she was a child. In a second tweet, Baldwin writes that he thinks it's "unfair to rake these younger ppl over the coals."
And in a third tweet, Baldwin writes, "The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture…"
But—surprise!—not everyone sees it that way. People on Twitter responded to Alec Baldwin's tweets with their own opinions on the matter.