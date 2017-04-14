Advertising

Alec Baldwin doesn't think Kendall Jenner is to blame for appearing in that controversial Pepsi commercial in which she goes to a protest and hands a bottle of soda to a police officer.

https://giphy.com/gifs/video-jenner-kendall-Mub6mPbOAlgFW

The Pepsi ad received so much backlash that it was pulled just one day after it was released. The company apologized for the ad in a statement, admitting that they "missed the mark," and that they were sorry for "putting Kendall Jenner in this position." According to Us Weekly, Jenner feels "horrible" about the ad.

Advertising

Yesterday, Alec Baldwin took to Twitter where he showed his support for the 21-year-old in a series of tweets, saying that she's "still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business." He thinks people should blame her "management" instead.

1- Don't blame @KendallJenner for that spot. Kendall is still a very young, inexperienced woman in an awful business. Blame her management — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017

Jenner apparently went to school with Alec Baldwin's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, so he's known her since she was a child. In a second tweet, Baldwin writes that he thinks it's "unfair to rake these younger ppl over the coals."

Advertising

2- I remember when my daughter Ireland and Kendall were little kids in school. I think it's unfair to rake these younger ppl over the coals — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017

And in a third tweet, Baldwin writes, "The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture…"

3- The US is such a sadistically shame-based, blame-centered culture... — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) April 13, 2017

But—surprise!—not everyone sees it that way. People on Twitter responded to Alec Baldwin's tweets with their own opinions on the matter.

@ABFalecbaldwin Isn't she 21yrs old & part of a family who makes its business self-promotion? A novice deserves leeway; not sure she qualifies as a novice. — LightedWay (@NailButNoHammer) April 13, 2017

Advertising

Inexperienced? That family doesn't go to the bathroom without alerting the media first. — Alexandra Gail (@AlexandraGail45) April 13, 2017

maybe I'm wrong...but isn't her mother her manager? — #BillaryRodhamSmith (@BillyESmith) April 13, 2017

ALEC BALDWIN HOW CN U DEFEND THT THING? SERIOUSLY? SHE'S ONLY ABOUT MONEY THT'S IT..GEEZZZ — Jonell Hernandez (@hernandezjonell) April 13, 2017

that's not an excuse. she and her family are quite experienced at this. she should have known better. — 🇺🇸COVFEFE (@OpenIntro) April 13, 2017

Advertising

Dont think so! She is an adult and had a say! This is on her mother and HER! — deecee (@Unus_Sumus) April 13, 2017

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.