What the f**k is happening on Alexander Skarsgård's head right now?

On Thursday, 41-year-old actor Alexander Skarsgård debuted a new haircut and...his fans are not really digging it.

The True Blood star and super, super hot person showed up to the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening in Los Angeles looking more like Dr. Phil than Eric Northman.

Getty

Hey, his body his choice, but WHY, ALEX, WHY!?!!?!?!?!?!??!

It's pretty widely agreed upon that this half-bald hairstyle is not a great look, so people are speculating that this new hairdo must be for a role. But what role? Louis C.K.? Prince William? That creepy uncle who likes to give you shoulder rubs?

Getty

His fans are totally in mourning.

I don't even know what kind of poem I could write to pour my feelings into about this haircut. https://t.co/1sjFE7M4RZ — Genny Glassman (@Ohemgennygee) October 27, 2017

WHAT THE FUCK IS ALEXANDER SKARSGARD DOING pic.twitter.com/UIWbeKjMMU — beck (@erskinerecords) October 27, 2017