What the f**k is happening on Alexander Skarsgård's head right now?

Advertising
On Thursday, 41-year-old actor Alexander Skarsgård debuted a new haircut and...his fans are not really digging it.
The True Blood star and super, super hot person showed up to the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening in Los Angeles looking more like Dr. Phil than Eric Northman.
Hey, his body his choice, but WHY, ALEX, WHY!?!!?!?!?!?!??!
It's pretty widely agreed upon that this half-bald hairstyle is not a great look, so people are speculating that this new hairdo must be for a role. But what role? Louis C.K.? Prince William? That creepy uncle who likes to give you shoulder rubs?
His fans are totally in mourning.
Advertising
Hey, but it's just hair! It grows back. Plus, it's not like he lost his amazing abs or something.
Advertising