What the f**k is happening on Alexander Skarsgård's head right now?

April Lavalle
Oct 27, 2017@1:58 PM
On Thursday, 41-year-old actor Alexander Skarsgård debuted a new haircut and...his fans are not really digging it.

The True Blood star and super, super hot person showed up to the Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening in Los Angeles looking more like Dr. Phil than Eric Northman.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/alexander-skarsgard-9zIYET.jpg
I'd still let him suck my blood, though.
Getty

Hey, his body his choice, but WHY, ALEX, WHY!?!!?!?!?!?!??!

It's pretty widely agreed upon that this half-bald hairstyle is not a great look, so people are speculating that this new hairdo must be for a role. But what role? Louis C.K.? Prince William? That creepy uncle who likes to give you shoulder rubs?

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/alexander-skargard-0ejghh.jpg
A Rogaine inspired mini-series, perhaps?
Getty

His fans are totally in mourning.

Hey, but it's just hair! It grows back. Plus, it's not like he lost his amazing abs or something.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/giphy-2-JVEJwx.gif
giphy
