If you're one of the 10 million(!) people who follow Alexis Ren on Instagram, chances are you know what she looks like in a bikini.

The 20-year-old was one of the first bloggers to create the concept of an "Instagram Model." Ren seems to be always be in an exotic locale while her job, if you trust the photos, consists of laying out in the sun, eating photogenic food, and working out. That's no shade to Ren — if you can make a living out of showcasing your life, why wouldn't you? Apparently, however, not everyone feels that way.

As Yahoo writes, Ren had to take time off from her glamorous vacation in a glamorous location to tell the haters to F off. With 10 million followers, it's a (sad) given that Ren gets plenty of trolls in addition to all the "#goals" comments on her photos. But as of Sunday, she's no longer keen to stand by and let it happen.

Ren took to Twitter to answer what is apparently one of her most-asked questions: Why do you show so much of your body?

"why do you show so much of your body?" -- — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

I consider it art. if you could create beautiful images & scenarios from the awareness of how beautiful a woman's body is, wouldn't you? — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

High five ✋ also let's not forget the obvious- ITS MY BODY! I can do whatever the hellllll I want with it, Ima flaunt that shit & be proud https://t.co/opNQLCeCFq — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

I've been on vacation u think I'm gonna wear sweats and tshirts hell no Ima get that tan and rock a string bikini bye — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

ENLIGHTEN ME on how that's a BAD example https://t.co/LLJGIDnzhe — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

Answer: Because she wants to "flaunt that shit & be proud."

"I mean, this is how I’ve always put it," Ren told NYMag last year. “I don’t work this hard on my body, I don’t put in the effort food-wise and workout-wise to be like, ‘No, no, don’t look at it.’ It just doesn’t make sense to me. I love to show off my body, and I feel like I earned it, because I work out every day. I’m really healthy, and that’s one of the things I pride myself on."

We'll just let Ren drop the mic:

According to my Instagram, I lay in bed, take showers, eat, lay on rooftops, and shoot with hot girls. I win. — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) July 23, 2017

