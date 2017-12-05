This drag queen transforms into celebrities like a goddamn shapeshifter.

Drag queen Alexis Stone uses the art of makeup to become a full-on shapeshifter like Mystique (and you should see their Jennifer Lawrence), transforming into basically any celebrity.

Here's what the blank canvas looks like:

Thank you for all the love and support 💕✨ For those that are wanting to follow my makeup free life; @elliotjosephrentz A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Aug 23, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

And the many, many masterpieces.

1. Johnny Depp

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:30am PST

2. Lana Del Ray

3. Celine Dion

Transformed myself into my favourite artist @celinedion ✨ Whats your favourite Celine song? Mines Taking Chances x A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Jun 29, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

4. Ellen DeGeneres

Transformed myself into @theellenshow 🐠✨⭐️ link to transformation in bio ✌🏼 A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Jul 10, 2017 at 10:06am PDT

5. Goldie Hawn (woah!)

'I do have feelings, I'm an actress! I have all of them!'🍸 @officialgoldiehawn transformation! Link to video in my bio! A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

6. Daenerys Targaryen