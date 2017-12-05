This drag queen transforms into celebrities like a goddamn shapeshifter.

This drag queen transforms into celebrities like a goddamn shapeshifter.
Orli Matlow
Dec 05, 2017@8:26 PM
Advertising

Drag queen Alexis Stone uses the art of makeup to become a full-on shapeshifter like Mystique (and you should see their Jennifer Lawrence), transforming into basically any celebrity.

Here's what the blank canvas looks like:

And the many, many masterpieces.

1. Johnny Depp

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

2. Lana Del Ray

3. Celine Dion

Transformed myself into my favourite artist @celinedion ✨ Whats your favourite Celine song? Mines Taking Chances x

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

4. Ellen DeGeneres

Transformed myself into @theellenshow 🐠✨⭐️ link to transformation in bio ✌🏼

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

5. Goldie Hawn (woah!)

6. Daenerys Targaryen

Advertising

7. Blac Chyna

8. Michael Jackson

9. Meryl F*cking Streep

10. Glenn Close

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

Advertising

11. Hot Felon

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

12. Leonardo DiCaprio

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

13. Justin Bieber

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

14. Tilda Swinton

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

15. Ariana Grande

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

16. Kesha

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

Advertising

17. Kim Kardashian

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

18. Cate Blanchette

19. Jennifer Lawrence

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

20. Queen Elizabeth II

BOW DOWN BITCHEZZZZ 👑🐝 Transformed myself into the Queen B Elizabeth 🇬🇧

A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone) on

Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc