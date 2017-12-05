This drag queen transforms into celebrities like a goddamn shapeshifter.

Advertising
Drag queen Alexis Stone uses the art of makeup to become a full-on shapeshifter like Mystique (and you should see their Jennifer Lawrence), transforming into basically any celebrity.
Here's what the blank canvas looks like:
And the many, many masterpieces.
1. Johnny Depp
2. Lana Del Ray
3. Celine Dion
4. Ellen DeGeneres
5. Goldie Hawn (woah!)
6. Daenerys Targaryen
7. Blac Chyna
8. Michael Jackson
9. Meryl F*cking Streep
10. Glenn Close
11. Hot Felon
12. Leonardo DiCaprio
13. Justin Bieber
14. Tilda Swinton
15. Ariana Grande
16. Kesha
17. Kim Kardashian
18. Cate Blanchette
19. Jennifer Lawrence
20. Queen Elizabeth II
