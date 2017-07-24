Advertising

On top of being a legendary singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys a damn beauty pioneer. Just over a year ago, Keys decided to go 100% makeup-free—a brave choice for someone who is constantly in the spotlight. But just because Keys ditched makeup doesn't mean she wants to blend in, and this was made evident when she debuted her brand new neon box braids on Instagram over the weekend.

#views #nyc A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Her new style interweaves bright orange, fluorescent pink and neon yellow, creating a beautiful sunset on top of her head. It is perfect for summer.

A post shared by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

Sure, Keys is not the first one to rock some neon hair, everyone from Blac Chyna to Ruby Rose has gone bright this summer, but Keys takes the cake for the coolest 'do.

This girl is on fire.

