On top of being a legendary singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys a damn beauty pioneer. Just over a year ago, Keys decided to go 100% makeup-free—a brave choice for someone who is constantly in the spotlight. But just because Keys ditched makeup doesn't mean she wants to blend in, and this was made evident when she debuted her brand new neon box braids on Instagram over the weekend.
Her new style interweaves bright orange, fluorescent pink and neon yellow, creating a beautiful sunset on top of her head. It is perfect for summer.
Sure, Keys is not the first one to rock some neon hair, everyone from Blac Chyna to Ruby Rose has gone bright this summer, but Keys takes the cake for the coolest 'do.
This girl is on fire.