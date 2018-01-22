Alison Brie was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law James Franco. It was awkward.

The SAG Awards doesn't have a dress code to bring issues of sexual harassment to the forefront, but the themes of the post-Harvey Weinstein reckoning are still feeling felt through the glitz and glamour.

E!'s Giuliana Rancic decided to ask Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series nominee Alison Brie, who is married to Dave Franco, about the allegations against her brother-in-law James.

At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018

"So much of the movement has to do with transparency and, as you know, your family and your brother-in-law has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that and what can you share about how that's affected you and your family?" Rancic asked.

She did the best she could, staying cool amidst the profound awkwardness.

Brie replied: