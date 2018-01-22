Alison Brie was asked about the sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law James Franco. It was awkward.

The SAG Awards doesn't have a dress code to bring issues of sexual harassment to the forefront, but the themes of the post-Harvey Weinstein reckoning are still feeling felt through the glitz and glamour.
E!'s Giuliana Rancic decided to ask Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series nominee Alison Brie, who is married to Dave Franco, about the allegations against her brother-in-law James.
"So much of the movement has to do with transparency and, as you know, your family and your brother-in-law has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that and what can you share about how that's affected you and your family?" Rancic asked.
She did the best she could, staying cool amidst the profound awkwardness.
Brie replied:
I think that above all what we've always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family and not everything that's been reported is fully accurate, so I think we're waiting to get all of the information. But of course I think now is a time for listening and that's what we're all trying to do.
The Internet applauded her for her graceful response.
And wondered if she should have even been subjected to these questions in the first place.
Here's hoping the rest of Brie's night is more fun!