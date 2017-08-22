Advertising

Earlier this month, hearts everywhere broke as Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were "legally separating" after eight years of marriage.

We haven't really heard from Faris or Pratt in the wake of their breakup (other than a short message Faris had for fans on her podcast). Luckily, though, Faris' Mom co-star Allison Janney is here to give us the scoop on how she's doing.

Janney spoke with E! News at the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration. She says Faris is hanging in there.

"She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face … She's a professional. I love her to death," Janney said of Faris.

(Oh no, we're sad about their breakup all over again now.)

"Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great," she said. "She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."

(ANNA, DO YOU NEED A HUG?)

"We're all very supportive of her and love her and feel badly for both of them. We love them both," Janney told E! News. "They're such great people."

Oh man, why'd it have to end like this? We hope Anna and Chris are doing okay during this rough time.

