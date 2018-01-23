Here's what Tonya Harding texted her movie mom Allison Janney after she was nominated for an Oscar.

Allison Janney's performance as ice skater Tonya Harding's mother, LaVona, in I, Tonya has already earned her wins at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice and the Screen Actor Guild Awards. Today Janney was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress and according to People, received a text from Harding congratulating her.

That's probably not too much of a surprise, given that Harding was at the Golden Globes when Janney won, and Janney made a point of thanking her in her acceptance speech.

Janney told People, “I got a lovely text from her this morning congratulating me saying, ‘You’re going to the big top, girl!’ Which was very sweet of her."

Janney, who called in to the PeopleTV nominations show, also revealed that a group of friends and family had flown from New York to be with her when the nominations were announced.