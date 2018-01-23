Here's what Tonya Harding texted her movie mom Allison Janney after she was nominated for an Oscar.

Allison Janney's performance as ice skater Tonya Harding's mother, LaVona, in I, Tonya has already earned her wins at the Golden Globes, the Critics' Choice and the Screen Actor Guild Awards. Today Janney was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress and according to People, received a text from Harding congratulating her.
That's probably not too much of a surprise, given that Harding was at the Golden Globes when Janney won, and Janney made a point of thanking her in her acceptance speech.
Janney told People, “I got a lovely text from her this morning congratulating me saying, ‘You’re going to the big top, girl!’ Which was very sweet of her."
Janney, who called in to the PeopleTV nominations show, also revealed that a group of friends and family had flown from New York to be with her when the nominations were announced.
First of all, I was in bed last night at 9 p.m. to try to get a good night’s sleep, which is just a joke — I didn’t sleep one wink. At 5 a.m. my bedroom door flew open and six people came jumping into my bed. I was floored, I had all these people who flew in from New York to be with me. It was just the most special morning to get up and watch the announcement with dear friends and family.
This is Janney's first time being nominated for an Academy Award. She told People, “It’s an extraordinary thing. It’s something you dream about as an actor and for it to happen is amazing.”