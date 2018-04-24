Allison Mack tried to recruit Emma Watson into her sex cult and all the receipts are on Twitter.

This story about Allison Mack, the former Smallville actress turned alleged cult member, is just getting weirder and weirder.

On Friday morning, Mack was arrested for her involvement Nxivm, a "self-help group" slash "multi-level marketing organization" that some former members are calling a cult.

Nxivm was founded by a man named Keith Raniere, who allegedly blackmailed women into becoming sex slaves and forced them to brand his initials into their skin as part of a "ritual." Mack is considered Raniere's direct sex "slave," who also actively used her celebrity status and clean-cut persona to recruit new women. As his second-in-command, she is also "master" to the other women.

Yep, sounds pretty culty to me.

Anyway, according to Business Insider, Mack was actively trying to recruit Harry Potter actress Emma Watson into Nxivm back in 2016.

She did not name Nxivm in any of her tweets, but Mack first reached out to Watson in January 2016 pitching the group as a "women's movement."