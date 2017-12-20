Allison Williams is already done with blonde and onto the next hair color.

After a brief walk on the blonde side, Allison Williams has returned to her beloved brunette.

On Tuesday, she posted a photo of her new, more natural-looking hair color to Instagram. "Back to my roots. Blonde was fun, but I’ve got to say that I’m happy to be back," she wrote.

Williams originally bleached her hair for her February cover of Allure. At the time, she was ready to welcome a new look. “I wake up every morning thinking I need to be edgier," she explained at the time. While she enjoyed the new blonde, Williams apparently feels comfortable closer to her roots. (Is it a coincidence that she looks more like her famed Girls character Marnie this way too?)

Fans are supportive of the old, new, less edgy Williams. "Much better. You look amazing," wrote one fan in the comments. "I love you as a brunette.❤️" and "You really look better this color!!" agreed others.

We're happy to have our brunette back, and we have a feeling Allison is planning not to go edgy again for a good, long while.