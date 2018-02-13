Aly Raisman posed nude for 'Sports Illustrated' to send an important message.

In the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, some women have swapped swimsuits for words.

As part of an art project called "In Her Own Words," the magazine invited athletes and models to paint words on their bodies they want to promote and represent.

Aly Raisman is proud to call herself a survivor #InHerOwnWords https://t.co/MmEOaTfFEH pic.twitter.com/qyl3pWxIXt — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 13, 2018

Aly Raisman has long been an inspiration for women and girls throughout her Olympic career, and has increasingly wowed the world with her victim impact statement at Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing and her statements criticizing the officials who enabled him.

She wears her survivor status with pride, sporting the word across her chest.

Raisman shared a shot from the shoot on her personal Instagram.

"Women do not have to be modest to be respected-- Live for you!" she wrote in the caption. "Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best."