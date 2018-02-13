Aly Raisman posed nude for 'Sports Illustrated' to send an important message.

In the latest Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, some women have swapped swimsuits for words.
As part of an art project called "In Her Own Words," the magazine invited athletes and models to paint words on their bodies they want to promote and represent.
Aly Raisman has long been an inspiration for women and girls throughout her Olympic career, and has increasingly wowed the world with her victim impact statement at Larry Nassar's sentencing hearing and her statements criticizing the officials who enabled him.
She wears her survivor status with pride, sporting the word across her chest.
Raisman shared a shot from the shoot on her personal Instagram.
"Women do not have to be modest to be respected-- Live for you!" she wrote in the caption. "Everyone should feel comfortable expressing themselves however makes them happy. Women can be intelligent, fierce, sexy, powerful, strong, advocate for change while wearing what makes them feel best."
"The time where women are taught to be ashamed of their bodies is OVER," she says. "The female body is beautiful and we should all be proud of who we are, inside and out."
"I would like to remind everyone that being a survivor is nothing to be ashamed of, and going through a hard time does not define you," Raisman told Sports Illustrated. "I hope that we can one day get to a point where everyone realizes that women do not have to be modest to be respected. We are free to draw confidence and happiness in our own way, and it is never for someone else to choose for us or to even judge us for that matter. For me, 'In Her Own Words' serves as a reminder that we are all humans, we are all battling something, and it is ok to not be ok. We are not alone and we need each other."