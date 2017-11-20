The worst dressed celebs from the AMAs according to someone who wears the same hoodie every day.

The worst dressed celebs from the AMAs according to someone who wears the same hoodie every day.
April Lavalle
Nov 20, 2017@12:16 PM
Advertising

The American Music Awards were on Sunday night, and a bunch of celebs who you've probably never heard of hit the red carpet in their boldest outfits, but was the fashion risk worth the reward?

Spoiler alert: nah.

Look, I personally don't know a lot about fashion (right now I am wearing a shirt with a salsa stain on it and jeans from 2006), but I do know a ton about being a petty killjoy, so let's judge some celebrities, shall we?

Hey, Sabrina Carpenter! Take off your coat, stay a while.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama1-oPekRn.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Kehlani's dress looking like it is dripping green goo...which, you know, is not a great sign.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-11-9gSujM.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Selena Gomez remembered to wear a jacket, but totally forgot her pants. D'oh!

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-3-QjUs09.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Alessia Cara looks red carpet ready from the waist up, but looks like she is about to shovel snow from the waist down.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-10-qzI0Ej.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Kelly Clarkson's gown looks more suited for the Kennedy Center Honors than the AMA's.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/kk-pv0fzC.jpg
GETTY IMAGES
Advertising

Kat Graham's outfit looked like she came straight from the office...and got caught in the paper shredder on the way out.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-9-Y3JPfR.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Nick Cannon took a fashion risk by wearing those sunglasses the DJ hands out at block parties.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-4-cJsPkR.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Who lent Pink their Sweet 16 dress?

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/pink-LJgOwM.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

I KNOW, I KNOW. It feels wrong to put music legend Diana Ross this list, but her outfit is wrong-er.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-8-v3JKFF.jpg
GETTY IMAGES
Advertising

Machine Gun Kelly's outfit proves that bolder isn't always better.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-7-UirHbv.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

YouTuber Lilly Singh looks like a mother-of-the-bride gone wrong in this frightening fuchsia frock.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-5-lUV8fZ.jpg
GETTY IMAGES

Julia Michaels looks like an elegant shower puff in this truly confusing red dress.

//cdn.someecards.com/posts/ama-2-SFRaXj.jpg
GETTY IMAGES
Advertising
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc