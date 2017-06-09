Advertising

Amanda Bynes is back (hey-la! hey-la!) and she's gonna be in less trouble this time. We hope. The actress has given her first interview after a four-year break from the public eye, preceded by some very bizarre public behaviors that many assumed were drug-related. They were not wrong.

The 31-year-old former Nickelodeon star sat down with The Lowdown host Diana Madison this week, and revealed that she's "doing great, thank you. Really great." We are all very happy and relieved, Amanda!

Madison cut the small talk early in the interview, delving straight into Bynes' "troubled" past. Her first question pertained to this tweet from Bynes in 2013 that has since been deleted, but lives on in screenshots and our nightmares:

It's about time we got an explanation for this! And Bynes delivered. She explained:

I actually wasn't being insincere. I was like saying, 'Murder my vagina.' I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying, 'Let's do it, man.' But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious," Bynes confessed. "He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F--k me, Drake!'

The tone may have been a little explicit for our taste, but we respect Bynes' honesty. Now, and on March 21, 2013, at 9:09 pm.

Still, we're happy to hear the actress has put drugs and alcohol in the past. She revealed in the interview she is now three years sober and her life has undergone a major transformation. "I hike, I go spinning—take spinning classes," she said. "And I feed the homeless."

Before her hiatus from the public eye, Bynes had various brushes with the law including two hit-and-run accidents and two DUI arrests. So we're glad she's sober and mainly riding a standing bicycle these days.

She is also currently in fashion school, which she proudly revealed when she returned to Twitter last summer after three years radio silence (which we now understand better):

Hi everybody! I haven't tweeted in a long time and I want to say hi! I've been really busy at FIDM, and I just finished my midterms. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016

And Bynes had one more big reveal in her recent interview: "I do miss acting and I actually have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again," she said. "I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show that I’m the star of it."

You can watch the full interview here:

We're excited to see what's next for her. And now that she's sober and taking control of her life, maybe we can expect something to blossom between her and Drake? They'd make a cute couple. Although if they end up getting married, it will be pretty awkward trying to explain to their grandkids how they met.

