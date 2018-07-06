Actress Amber Heard slammed for since-deleted 'racist' tweet.

Actress Amber Heard is facing serious backlash after tweeting something many found to be racist.

On July 3rd, Heard tweeted about an ICE checkpoint near her home in Hollywood and urged residents to "give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight."

When people started calling Heard out, she quickly deleted the tweet, but not before people obtained screenshots of it:

We noticed you deleted the racist tweet that preceded this one. The internet saved a copy for you. pic.twitter.com/98khN83DrY — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) July 3, 2018

Heard later replaced the offending tweet with something a little more "politically correct" and general:

Checkpoints on your home streets.... Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

Heard, who identifies as an “activist” in her twitter bio, later addressed the kerfuffle with another tweet featuring a picture of a random child and urged folks to focus on the "real issues."