Amber Rose, model, actress and outspoken advocate for body and sex positivity (mostly the third thing tbh), is considering breast reduction surgery. And we support her no matter what she decides because her body, her choice. But before making this important decision, she decided to consult the internet. Because when you have as many followers as she does, you might as well use them as your own personal Google! Literally why not.

Earlier today the 33-year-old model/actress/random celebrity shared this post:

She wrote:

I'm thinking about getting a breast reduction this year 😩 my boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can't wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra. I'm really scared of the lollipop scars tho.... any advice? Are there any ladies out there that are much happier even though you have breast reduction scars? And no I don't have implants so they can't just cut around the nipples 😔 tell me about ur experiences

Of course, a lot of people were against it. In the interest of staying "natural" or so they claim.

Not a thing:

But others said they'd had the surgery themselves, and gave it rave reviews:

What do you think? Should Amber Rose keep her boobs natural, despite the pain? Or get them reduced in size? PLEASE WEIGH IN. Your opinion is very important to us.

