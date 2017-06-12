Model Amber Rose and professional troll Piers Morgan are currently involved in what can only be called an epic Twitter battle that started on Sunday and is still going on today. One could picture them tweeting angrily, non-stop, while someone off to the side hands them bottles of Gatorade.
It all started when Rose posted a picture of herself nude from the waist down on Saturday, promoting the annual Amber Rose Slutwalk Festival (held by the Amber Rose Foundation). The Slutwalk takes place in downtown L.A., and "aims to raise awareness for sexual injustice and gender inequality," according to Entertainment Weekly.
On Sunday, Morgan, who has a long history of making judgmental and misogynistic statements about women, tweeted in response to the picture "Put it away, luv. Thanks."
Rose replied to his tweet with a Jeopardy! reference, using just the hashtag "#IllTakeThingsMisogynisticAssholesSayfor500Alex."
The argument really started to take off as the two exchanged barbs on Twitter, with Morgan accusing Rose of posting the picture just to get attention for herself.
At one point, Rose tweeted a picture of a nearly naked Adam Levine, with his then-girlfriend's hands covering his genitals. She wrote, "Hey @piersmorgan still attention seeking or nah?"
Morgan's reply was that no, that wasn't attention seeking behavior, because Levine stripped down to promote Everyman, a charity that raises money for prostate and testicular cancer.
Rose pointed out that her tweet was also about raising awareness—for her Slutwalk in October.
And then Morgan whipped out the tired ol' "being nude isn't feminist" argument, tweeting "THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez." (Pankhurst was a famous women's rights activist in the early 1900s.)
Then, for really no reason at all, Morgan tweeted a picture of himself laying by a fireplace, naked except for some sort of velvet cape thing covering his privates, in what is evidently an ad for Burger King (although how that is at all appetizing is beyond me).
Rose tweeted back, pointing out that Morgan got naked for a check from Burger King, whereas her picture was for a more worthy reason. Morgan was really digging his own grave at this point.
But Morgan was just not willing to let the feud end, tweeting again on Sunday that Rose's picture was "not feminism," but rather was "attentionseekingism."
He also included a screenshot of a paragraph of text from pop star Pink, encouraging Rose to read it. Like that's not too condescending or anything.
But Morgan got his ass handed to him when Rose immediately posted topless pictures of Pink in return. Morgan's gonna need some Neosporin for that burn.
Morgan must have tweeted something about pornography, or else Rose was referring to other tweets that called her picture porn, because Rose responded, "Pornography? @piersmorgan u seem like the type of guy 2 use porn at ur convenience when ur lonely & horny then down pornstars after." Gooood point.
And Morgan fired back, "You seem like the type of girl who'd star in it." That's not even a burn, because there's absolutely nothing wrong with women starring in porn.
And then their Twitter fight turned into something else. They started…flirting? Sort of? Blech.
So, will Amber Rose really end up on Piers Morgan's show to talk about feminism? We'll see. That would sure be something to watch.