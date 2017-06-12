Advertising

Model Amber Rose and professional troll Piers Morgan are currently involved in what can only be called an epic Twitter battle that started on Sunday and is still going on today. One could picture them tweeting angrily, non-stop, while someone off to the side hands them bottles of Gatorade.

It all started when Rose posted a picture of herself nude from the waist down on Saturday, promoting the annual Amber Rose Slutwalk Festival (held by the Amber Rose Foundation​​​​​). The Slutwalk takes place in downtown L.A., and "aims to raise awareness for sexual injustice and gender inequality," according to Entertainment Weekly.

Advertising

On Sunday, Morgan, who has a long history of making judgmental and misogynistic statements about women, tweeted in response to the picture "Put it away, luv. Thanks."

Rose replied to his tweet with a Jeopardy! reference, using just the hashtag "#IllTakeThingsMisogynisticAssholesSayfor500Alex."

Advertising

The argument really started to take off as the two exchanged barbs on Twitter, with Morgan accusing Rose of posting the picture just to get attention for herself.

It's not 'misogyny' to think that posting nude photos in the supposed name of feminist empowerment is pathetic attention-seeking bulls**t. https://t.co/39rIjaaUXu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

I am assuming you are referring to the pubic hair that was shown in the picture. Uncomfortable? Get over it. https://t.co/ZD0dZzwAWc — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

I can handle your naked body, Amber - relax.

I just can't handle your ridiculous claim to be stripping off in the name of feminism. https://t.co/i0bAqNKbB1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Advertising

At one point, Rose tweeted a picture of a nearly naked Adam Levine, with his then-girlfriend's hands covering his genitals. She wrote, "Hey @piersmorgan still attention seeking or nah?"

Morgan's reply was that no, that wasn't attention seeking behavior, because Levine stripped down to promote Everyman, a charity that raises money for prostate and testicular cancer.

No, that was @adamlevine raising awareness for a UK prostate & testicular cancer charity. https://t.co/sNak1T8aWR — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Advertising

Rose pointed out that her tweet was also about raising awareness—for her Slutwalk in October.

Smh I raise awareness for my foundation as well Piers. That's like saying breast cancer awareness is cool but what about HIV and AIDS 🤔 https://t.co/1AaoabZo3f — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Lol @piersmorgan my "naked" body offended you for my nonprofit SLUTWALK but a woman grabbing Adam Levine's dick and balls was cool?😆 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

And then Morgan whipped out the tired ol' "being nude isn't feminist" argument, tweeting "THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez." (Pankhurst was a famous women's rights activist in the early 1900s.)

Advertising

THIS is what Emmeline Pankhurst fought so hard for? Jeez. https://t.co/3889kTGozZ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

I'm sorry I forgot only men can be sexually confident 😒 https://t.co/wO2xweVNDw — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

Then, for really no reason at all, Morgan tweeted a picture of himself laying by a fireplace, naked except for some sort of velvet cape thing covering his privates, in what is evidently an ad for Burger King (although how that is at all appetizing is beyond me).

I am re-posting this in the name of male empowerment. 💪💪

cc @DaRealAmberRose pic.twitter.com/lYzyUpo0dJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2017

Advertising

Rose tweeted back, pointing out that Morgan got naked for a check from Burger King, whereas her picture was for a more worthy reason. Morgan was really digging his own grave at this point.

So you got naked for a Burger King check and ur giving me a hard time? Foh 😂😆😩 https://t.co/0RSK2OEN5S — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 11, 2017

But Morgan was just not willing to let the feud end, tweeting again on Sunday that Rose's picture was "not feminism," but rather was "attentionseekingism."

Advertising

He also included a screenshot of a paragraph of text from pop star Pink, encouraging Rose to read it. Like that's not too condescending or anything.

Here's what @Pink said about women who use nudity to 'promote feminism'.

I suggest you read this, @DaRealAmberRose. pic.twitter.com/FLtB3DP5Wr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

But Morgan got his ass handed to him when Rose immediately posted topless pictures of Pink in return. Morgan's gonna need some Neosporin for that burn.

Twitter: Amber Rose

Advertising

Morgan must have tweeted something about pornography, or else Rose was referring to other tweets that called her picture porn, because Rose responded, "Pornography? @piersmorgan u seem like the type of guy 2 use porn at ur convenience when ur lonely & horny then down pornstars after." Gooood point.

Pornography? @piersmorgan u seem like the type of guy 2 use porn at ur convenience when ur lonely & horny then down pornstars after 😒 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

And Morgan fired back, "You seem like the type of girl who'd star in it." That's not even a burn, because there's absolutely nothing wrong with women starring in porn.

Advertising

You seem like type of girl who'd star in it. https://t.co/paFe9bXbsQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

And then their Twitter fight turned into something else. They started…flirting? Sort of? Blech.

Oh @piersmorgan if I had you in front of me right now I would have you eating out of the palm of my hand you dirty boy 😍 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

So long as it's just your hand, I'm prepared to risk it. 😉 https://t.co/7KuJ1dni70 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

Advertising

Apologies if I've been a little blunt, @DaRealAmberRose - but I don't like to beat around the bush. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

You love strong women @piersmorgan I would make u my little submissive bitch & u would love every second of it I can see right through u 😍 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

Well, there's a first time for everything Ms Rose.

My worry would be you'd want to live-stream it to Instagram to 'promote feminism'. https://t.co/wiRsNiYNjf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

No @piersmorgan I would video tape you masturbating to my picture while apologizing to me then post that on behalf of feminism 😍 — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

Advertising

Well that escalated quickly...

Shall we have a cup of tea instead & discuss where you're going wrong re feminism? https://t.co/rgijl1YEdD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

Have me on your show or you can come on mine so we can really hash this out @piersmorgan no love lost. You're entitled to your opinion. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

Done. 👍

I'll get my people to talk to your people.

Just don't bottle it like @ladygaga. https://t.co/lPusmfURcs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 12, 2017

Although this conversation has been fun @piersmorgan I'm not here to argue about feminism I'm here to educate and bring awareness. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) June 12, 2017

Advertising

So, will Amber Rose really end up on Piers Morgan's show to talk about feminism? We'll see. That would sure be something to watch.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.