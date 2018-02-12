Amber Rose dyed her 4-year-old son's hair to look like hers and now they're twins.

What did you want for your birthday when you were 5-years-old? Toy trucks? A pony? Enough candy to rot all of your baby teeth?
Well Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, son of model Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa, only wanted one thing for his 5th birthday: blonde hair so he can match his mom. Aw!
On Sunday, Rose shared two pictures of her son's freshly dyed blonde hair on her Instagram, and he is pretty much a spitting image of his mother, right down to that serious model pose.
"Lol he begged me for a whole year to dye his hair blonde like mine so we started with a little patch and I told him when he turns 5 I will make him a full blonde like his mommy. He will be 5 on the 21st of February!," wrote Rose in the caption. "He’s so happy and none of you dirty little trolls can take that away from him or me! 😍😍😍 P.S Love your children unconditionally and let them be creative this world will be a better place 🙏🏽❤️😘"
And yes, those "dirty little trolls" did have a few words for Amber Rose and her son:
"If he was hanging around his dad hell be asking for dreads he's a child pls don't turn this boy into a drag queen just cause he wants to be just like his mommy a boy can't do everything a girl can," wrote one user.
"I Swear You make him gay" said another.
However, most of the comments on the picture were overwhelmingly positive.
Not only are we fans of Sebastian's new hairdo, but we also love that comfy Cheesecake Factory hoodie. Now that is a fashion statement we can get behind.