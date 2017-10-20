Amber Tamblyn reaches out to the actress who accused her husband David Cross of racism.

Comedian David Cross' wife, actor/poet Amber Tamblyn, tweeted support for her husband yesterday, a day after accusations of racism were leveled at him by actor Charlyne Yi. But following that, Tamblyn also clarified on Twitter that she reached out to Yi and that she believed what Yi said.

On Twitter, Tamblyn wrote, "I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We're good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You're lucky to have me."

In response to someone accusing Tamblyn of believing white women's allegations of sexual harassment but not people of color's allegations of racism, Tamblyn tweeted, "I'll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I'm about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter's. That okay with you?"

Tamblyn added, "I will say this for the last time. Do no hold women accountable for the actions or words of their partners. Don't. Do it."