Amber Tamblyn reaches out to the actress who accused her husband David Cross of racism.

Comedian David Cross' wife, actor/poet Amber Tamblyn, tweeted support for her husband yesterday, a day after accusations of racism were leveled at him by actor Charlyne Yi. But following that, Tamblyn also clarified on Twitter that she reached out to Yi and that she believed what Yi said.
On Twitter, Tamblyn wrote, "I spoke to @charlyne_yi and her feelings/safety are all that matter to me. We're good. I owe you nothing, Twitter. You're lucky to have me."
In response to someone accusing Tamblyn of believing white women's allegations of sexual harassment but not people of color's allegations of racism, Tamblyn tweeted, "I'll say it again. I spoke to Charlyne. I believe her. I'm about HER feelings/emotional health right now, not Twitter's. That okay with you?"
Tamblyn added, "I will say this for the last time. Do no hold women accountable for the actions or words of their partners. Don't. Do it."
The whole back and forth started on Monday, when Yi tweeted about the first time she met Cross, 10 years ago. She claimed that he mocked her tattered pants and asked if she spoke English, adding "Ching-chong-ching-chong." When he saw she was offended, he allegedly asked Yi if she was "going to fight him with karate." She also claimed that years later when she was re-introduced to Cross after one of her comedy shows, he either didn't remember her or pretended not to remember her, saying simply, "Hi, nice to meet you."
Just before tweeting about Yi, Tamblyn had asked that Twitter users not include her Twitter handle in tweets where they were "dragging" her husband. She also tweeted that this month had taken its toll.
It's been a long month for everyone, no doubt about it.