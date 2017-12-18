Amber Tamblyn tears into friend Rose McGowan for her comments on Meryl Streep.

And we stand together in this fight, shoulder to shoulder, weapon to weapon, woman to woman (and man), body to burned body. And our arms are open. And our hearts two fold. And our fire will be a universal scorch. Heed the mantra: #ChangeIsComing

Our movement is big. And a black dress is just the beginning of the darkness that will be drained from every industry across the country by the time we’re done. That’s a promise.

You don’t have to support and stand with us, but we stand and support you. You may take below the belt shots at us but we will not take them at you in return.

THREAD: Rose McGowan is a friend and while I support her kind of movement, I do not support any woman (or man) shaming or taunting the movements of other women who are trying to create change. Telling us to all wear Marchesa? This is beneath you, Rose.

Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.

Over the weekend, Rose McGowan made headlines for dragging Hollywood women supporting the black dress protest against sexual harassment and assault at the upcoming Golden Globes. McGowan specially named Meryl Streep as one of the actresses McGowan sees as hypocritically supporting the protest, which McGowan thinks is not very useful.

Her statement was public and hurtful to some women so a public response was earned. I spoke to her at length today, she knows how I feel. I love Rose fiercely, that will never change. To be critical of an action is not to condemn the person behind it. There’s your common message. https://t.co/zniyfPZzPT

I don’t want to be told how to grieve what happened to me & I don’t want to judge Rose for how she is grieving. I don’t have to agree & I don’t have to like it but it’s obviously what she needs to do. I think everyone needs to take a breath & realize we are all on the same side.

My god. This isn't fucking high school. Get over yourselves. Most of us don't have your huge platforms to address our pain & are asking you to amplify our voices. Please stop this bickering & recognize that we are all fighting in the best way we can. @AsiaArgento @Alyssa_Milano

Asia, I did. I spoke to her for over an hour.

There is still wide disagreement over the planned black dress protest at the Globes.

The big question? How does a fashion statement reverse thousands of years worth of male misongyny? I'm not holding my breath waiting for the correct answer. — Benjamin Pavsner (@MrThrillBillie) December 16, 2017

I politely & firmly disagree. I think the Marchesa suggestion was a touch of bitter/angry genius. I am embarrassed that women that I believe in, think that wearing black couture dresses is a statement that will promote change.

To me, it is sad & comical. #changeiscoming #GLWT — ~HAPPY HOLIDAYS~ (@CherokeeLair) December 18, 2017

Because it has been systemically embedded in our culture, the issue of sexual harassment and violence is a complex problem to confront. Black dresses certainly aren't going to magically fix the world, but the protest is a step in the right direction.