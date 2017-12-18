Amber Tamblyn tears into friend Rose McGowan for her comments on Meryl Streep.

Over the weekend, Rose McGowan made headlines for dragging Hollywood women supporting the black dress protest against sexual harassment and assault at the upcoming Golden Globes. McGowan specially named Meryl Streep as one of the actresses McGowan sees as hypocritically supporting the protest, which McGowan thinks is not very useful.
McGowan wrote in a now deleted tweet,
Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You’ll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa.
The Pig Monster refers to Harvey Weinstein.
McGowan's friend Amber Tamblyn addressed McGowan's thoughts in a series of tweets that has received as much negativity as McGowan's tweet.
In addition to tweeting, Tamblyn spoke directly to McGowan.
Tamblyn faced a decent amount of backlash for her tweets.
Tamblyn threw out another tweet explaining her thought process.
There is still wide disagreement over the planned black dress protest at the Globes.
Because it has been systemically embedded in our culture, the issue of sexual harassment and violence is a complex problem to confront. Black dresses certainly aren't going to magically fix the world, but the protest is a step in the right direction.