The 19-year-old who said Katy Perry kissed him without consent speaks out on Instagram.

You've probably heard the story already — 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze got his first kiss ever from superstar Katy Perry, but guess what? He didn't like it.
Glaze was apparently waiting for a special person with whom to share his first kiss, and he mentioned in his audition that he couldn't kiss a girl without being in a relationship. Perry must have misunderstood what he meant (which was that he didn't want to kiss a girl until he was in a relationship), because she basically forced him over to the judges' panel, and, long story short, succeeded in planting a kiss right on the dude's 19-year-old lips.
Afterward, Glaze told The New York Times that he wouldn't have done it had she asked, and that while a lot of guys might be thrilled at the chance to kiss Katy Perry, Glaze himself was uncomfortable.
Now Glaze is speaking out on Instagram about the incident, making sure everyone knows he wasn't exactly complaining, and he doesn't think that Katy Perry sexually harassed him.
He posted a screenshot of the Times headline calling the kiss "unwanted," and in the caption wrote:
Hi everyone, I would like to clear a few things up for anyone who is confused, concerned, or angry. I am not complaining about the kiss from Katy Perry at all, doing a few news reports and being interviewed by many different reporters has caused some major questions. The way certain articles are worded is not done by me, and my true intentions are not accurately represented in every article you read about the situation. I am not complaining about the kiss, I am very honored and thankful to have been apart of American Idol. The main purpose for the show is to find stars and new music artist. I do wish I would have performed better in the moment. I should have picked another song to sing and calmed myself down regardless of the kiss. I should have been able to perform under pressure. I do not think I was sexually harassed by Katy Perry and I am thankful for the judges comments and critiques. I was uncomfortable in a sense of how I have never been kissed before and was not expecting it. My main goal is to reach people through the universal love of music and not cause strife or anger against anyone or about any situation! Please take into consideration that I don’t believe my views have been appropriately communicated through the media! Thank you to everyone who has followed me in this journey and I hope I answered a few questions. .
So, as you can see, Glaze feels his comments were misrepresented by the media, and he's very thankful to have been able to audition for American Idol (even if he did get sent home immediately after his audition).