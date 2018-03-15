The 19-year-old who said Katy Perry kissed him without consent speaks out on Instagram.

You've probably heard the story already — 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze got his first kiss ever from superstar Katy Perry, but guess what? He didn't like it.

Glaze was apparently waiting for a special person with whom to share his first kiss, and he mentioned in his audition that he couldn't kiss a girl without being in a relationship. Perry must have misunderstood what he meant (which was that he didn't want to kiss a girl until he was in a relationship), because she basically forced him over to the judges' panel, and, long story short, succeeded in planting a kiss right on the dude's 19-year-old lips.

Afterward, Glaze told The New York Times that he wouldn't have done it had she asked, and that while a lot of guys might be thrilled at the chance to kiss Katy Perry, Glaze himself was uncomfortable.

Now Glaze is speaking out on Instagram about the incident, making sure everyone knows he wasn't exactly complaining, and he doesn't think that Katy Perry sexually harassed him.