Advertising

Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell are two of America's most beloved funny people, so naturally, the people of the internet have some burning questions they want to know about them. Luckily, these two are here to answer your questions.

Poehler and Ferrell have been buds since their SNL days, but are currently on a whirlwind press tour for their new film The House. They recently stopped by Wired to for one of the magazine's famous auto-complete interviews, where celebrities answer the most Googled questions about themselves. Unsurprisingly, this one is pretty hilarious.

Find out the answers to such burning questions as "Is Amy Poehler Swedish?" and "When did Will Ferrell die?" in the video below.

Advertising

Oh, and in case you ever wanted to send Will Ferrell your movie pitch, he says you can reach him at "sassypants@earthlink.net.ie.supersexy.com."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.