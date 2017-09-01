Advertising

Amy Schumer, who once bought a $2,000 mattress for an employee who let her use the bathroom, has done it again. While dining at the The Union Oyster House in Boston, the comedian dropped a casual $500 on top of her $80 bill.

Amy Schumer's server, when she saw her tip.

As reported by People, Schumer is in Boston shooting a film called I Feel Pretty. She was allegedly dining with ~an unidentified male~ when she slapped down the 500 buckeroos. A generous tip and a power play? Love it.

People spoke with the restaurant to confirm that Amy Schumer really visited and left such a tip. “She was very nice,” Joe Milano, who owns The Union Oyster House, told People. “She said to [the server] that she was once a waitress and knew how hard it was.”

“She was dressed very casually – a baseball cap, sunglasses, no makeup … it seemed like she didn’t want to be recognized,” Milano continued. “It was early, like 5:30 or 6, so it wasn’t busy, but we sat her in a back dining room area that wasn’t being used so she had her privacy.” Milano also mentioned that the waitress who received the tip is a college student who was over the moon. He told People: “She was excited to be serving her, but then to get that kind of a tip was something else...She’s a hard worker and I’m happy for her.”

In an interview with Howard Stern earlier this year, Schumer commented on her affinity for leaving humongous tips.

“I take care of my family, my friends. I think I might feel guilty about having money if I wasn’t giving," she told the radio host. “It’s because it does make me feel great and I feel like I have no other choice,” she added.

May this be a lesson to us all: If you ever find yourself waiting on Amy Schumer, you'd better be on your best behavior. Oh yeah, and always tip your servers well.

