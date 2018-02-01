Amy Schumer weighs in on the allegations against her friend Aziz Ansari.

Comedian Amy Schumer was recently a guest on Katie Couric's podcast, where she weighed in on the #MeToo movement, and specifically addressed the recent Aziz Ansari story in which a woman who'd gone on a date with him said it was the "worst night of [her] life." On the podcast, Schumer, who calls Ansari a friend, said,

I don’t think anyone wants to see Aziz’s career ruined or his life ruined or anything like that, but that’s where people’s minds go. “They go, ‘Does he deserve this?’ And it’s really not about that. I think it’s about expressing and showing women that that behavior is not okay and not only can you leave, but you need to leave. Because then the women who come after you, you’re leaving a mark for them too.

After the article about the date came out, Ansari gave a statement to PEOPLE saying that he and the woman (who went only by the name Grace in the article) partook in what he described as "sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.”

However, Grace didn't feel quite the same. She allegedly told Ansari she didn't want to feel "forced" into sex, but he didn't lay off, and kept trying to get her to do more with him.

Schumer said of Ansari, "He's been my friend," but clarified, "I really feel for the woman. I identify with all the women in these situations. Even if it’s my friend, I don’t go, ‘Oh, but he’s a good guy.’ I think, ‘What would it feel like to have been her?’ ”