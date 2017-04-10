Advertising

Amy Schumer is kicking ass with a way more successful career than most of us can ever imagine. She is also a woman with a body, making her automatic fodder for internet trolls with strong opinions about how that body should look. But Schumer isn't going to let the haters ruin her day at the beach, literally.

https://giphy.com/gifs/cravetvcanada-amy-schumer-wine-inside-3ornk44YnHBZdQNwYw

The comedian shared eight pictures in an Instagram Story on Saturday, all of them showing her in a bathing suit. And for a very specific reason.

Amy Schumer is wearing swimwear to go swimming!!!! SOS People

She ended the slideshow with this message: "I feel great. No haters can f with my baseline."

Forrrreeee!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 5, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

The Instagram story was a response to the 35-year-old comedian getting trolled and body shamed after she recently appeared on the cover of the May issue of InStyle magazine in her bathing suit.

A lot of people loved the photo and praised the magazine for putting a "real" woman on the cover:

But others wrote nasty, mean-spirited comments about her body. Including South Shore Swimwear designer Dana Duggan, who wrote this comment on InStyle's Instagram photo:

"Come on now!" she wrote. "You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit." And then she added a VOMIT EMOJI for emphasis, like a real life adult Regina George with too much time on her hands and too many opinions on what other women "should" and "should not" wear.

Commenters responded, many tearing Duggan to shreds for body shaming Amy.

Thankfully, Schumer is not letting the hate get to her head.

https://giphy.com/gifs/insideamyschumer-amy-schumer-inside-l3V0rtQhzDmW1xRqo

This is not Amy Schumer's first body shaming rodeo, and she has never let internet trolls stop her from wearing whatever she damn well pleases to the beach, making her an inspiration for us all.

As we near beach season, here's a friendly reminder: AN ACCEPTABLE "BIKINI BODY" IS ANY BODY WITH A BIKINI ON IT. PERIOD.

We can all take a hint from Amy, this summer and beyond, and never let the haters f with our baseline.

https://giphy.com/gifs/alexis-arquette-vCCVBWu5AAqLS

