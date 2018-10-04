Amy Schumer getting arrested at the Kavanaugh protest is winning the internet right now.

We currently live in a country torn in two by the incredibly polarizing subject of Amy Schumer's comedy. But love her or hate her, I think one thing we can all agree on is that lying sleazebag Brett Kavanaugh must be stopped. And who better to help take down a boozy loudmouth than another boozy loudmouth??

Which is why we're glad to know Amy Schumer is on the scene, joining the riotous protests to stop alleged attempted rapist and calendar lover Brett Kavanaugh from scream-crying his way into the most esteemed legal position in the land.

ICYMI, look what's going on in DC right now:

You will never see the right mobilize like this in favor of Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/iznLm3oQZ9 — 👻avenatti/cuomo 2020🎃 (@JordanUhl) October 4, 2018

And look who's there, helping people keep that energy up:

Amy Schumer is one of the many #CancelKavanaugh protesters arrested here in the Hart Senate Office Building just now. #DC pic.twitter.com/Hc2coZP0Qz — Marissa J. Lang (@Marissa_Jae) October 4, 2018