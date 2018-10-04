Amy Schumer getting arrested at the Kavanaugh protest is winning the internet right now.

We currently live in a country torn in two by the incredibly polarizing subject of Amy Schumer's comedy. But love her or hate her, I think one thing we can all agree on is that lying sleazebag Brett Kavanaugh must be stopped. And who better to help take down a boozy loudmouth than another boozy loudmouth??
Which is why we're glad to know Amy Schumer is on the scene, joining the riotous protests to stop alleged attempted rapist and calendar lover Brett Kavanaugh from scream-crying his way into the most esteemed legal position in the land.
ICYMI, look what's going on in DC right now:
And look who's there, helping people keep that energy up:
In case you're still audibly grumbling about some joke that offended you or some movie she made that didn't rise to your very specific set of expectations, the woman is literally trying to save democracy right now. AND SHE BROUGHT SNACKS.
She also, it would appear, got arrested.
And one girl named Zola's life will now be forever changed.
We're glad something good could come out of this epic mess.
P.S. Emily Ratajkowski was there too!!!!! And KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY) who's never been in a movie but could one day be President, so that's kinda cool.
Prior to getting arrested, Schumer and Ratajkowski spoke to the crowd of protesters, thanking them for showing up, called out Kavanaugh and offered some words of encouragement:
For the record, I'm not some crazed Amy Schumer fan. I've only watched every single one of her shows, movies and comedy specials. But I do think we could all take a break from obsessing over whatever Amy Schumer did or said, and save all that hatred for the GOP and the KKK-baiting president and his gang of criminals holding our democracy hostage. Lol.