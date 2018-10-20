Amy Schumer asks Maroon 5 to back out of Superbowl halftime show, calls them 'complicit.'

In these polarizing times, it's getting harder and harder
to breathe for celebrities to stay a-political. On Friday, extremely legit queen Rihanna made waves when she reportedly rejected an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his movement against racial injustice. ALL HAIL AN ICON.
And now Amy Schumer, who has been rising to icon status one protest at a time, is following in RiRi's anti-racist footsteps.
The comedian took to Instagram yesterday with a message for Maroon 5, the band that accepted the invite to play at the SuperBowl halftime show. "Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?" she wrote. "I think it would be cool if maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did."
Here's the full post, which we hope Adam Levine has finished reading by now:
She writes:
Friday thought. I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling. Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit? I think it would be cool if @maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did. I personally told my reps I wouldn’t do a Super Bowl commercial this year. I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all i got. Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. And the hottest thing a guy can do is get down on one knee. Not to propose but to reject the treatment of his teammates by this country. Anyone who says its disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what @kaepernick7is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?
Now THAT, my friends, is some tea.
Now the world is looking at you, Adam Levine, to make the right choice in a political climate that is no longer conducive to apathy. That's right, you little ink-covered Ken-doll, if Taylor Swift had to pick a side, SO DO YOU.
To quote Adam Levine from 2002: "Is there anyone out there 'cause it's getting harder and harder to breathe."