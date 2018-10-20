Amy Schumer asks Maroon 5 to back out of Superbowl halftime show, calls them 'complicit.'

In these polarizing times, it's getting harder and harder to breathe for celebrities to stay a-political. On Friday, extremely legit queen Rihanna made waves when she reportedly rejected an offer to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his movement against racial injustice. ALL HAIL AN ICON.

And now Amy Schumer, who has been rising to icon status one protest at a time, is following in RiRi's anti-racist footsteps.

The comedian took to Instagram yesterday with a message for Maroon 5, the band that accepted the invite to play at the SuperBowl halftime show. "Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?" she wrote. "I think it would be cool if maroon5 backed out of super bowl like @badgalriri Did."