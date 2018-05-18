Amy Schumer explains why she thinks Meghan Markle's wedding is going to suck.

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but Amy Schumer is predicting that former Suits star Meghan Markle is going to be miserable the day she says 'I Do' to Prince Harry.
"This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says, ‘It’s your day. It’s your day," said Schumer on Australia’s Fitzy & Wippa podcast. "She’s like, ‘No it’s not.' She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before. There’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?"
I mean, she kinda has a point there.
Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19th in a royal ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England. After saying their vows, the couple will greet the public in a horse-drawn carriage that will travel around Windsor. Yeah, it's going to be a whole thing.
"That would suck," Schumer concluded. "Her girls from high school aren’t going to be there. My friends were all high and drunk at my wedding. [The royal wedding is] like a parade. It’s like Westminster Dog Show."
Schumer secretly married chef Chris Fischer in Malibu in February.
But Meghan does have a few buddies attending the wedding. Famous pals like Serena Williams, Ed Sheeran, Priyanka Chopra and the Spice Girls are all on the guest list. The entire cast of Suits is also invited. Maybe Schumer is just jealous because she was not asked to attend?
Also not attending are a few estranged members of Markle's family, including her media-hungry half-sister and scandal-ridden father.
This morning Markle announced that Prince Charles would be walking her down the aisle.
Sounds like the Schumer and Markle's wedding couldn't be more different, but for good reason. We can't imagine the Queen of England would approve of Meghan's high and drunk former classmates crashing the wedding.