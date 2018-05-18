Amy Schumer explains why she thinks Meghan Markle's wedding is going to suck.

Your wedding day is supposed to be the happiest day of your life, but Amy Schumer is predicting that former Suits star Meghan Markle is going to be miserable the day she says 'I Do' to Prince Harry.

"This poor girl. Your wedding, everyone says, ‘It’s your day. It’s your day," said Schumer on Australia’s Fitzy & Wippa podcast. "She’s like, ‘No it’s not.' She has to meet all these foreign dignitaries she’s never met before. There’s so much pressure. Can you imagine having a worse wedding?"

I mean, she kinda has a point there.

giphy

Meghan Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19th in a royal ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England. After saying their vows, the couple will greet the public in a horse-drawn carriage that will travel around Windsor. Yeah, it's going to be a whole thing.