Amy Schumer has gone nearly-nude to make a point on several occasions in the past. TBH, the pics sort of help the point get across, because it's a reminder that she's not taking things too seriously. To clear up rumors about demanding a higher paycheck for her Netflix comedy special, the comedian utilized the nearly-nude technique again, in an Instagram post Thursday.

Earlier this week, Variety reported that when Amy Schumer's team heard that veteran comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle were making $20 million per special, in comparison to Schumer's $11 million, her team "flatly" asked Netflix for more money. "She received significantly more compensation after she raised the question of fairness relative to the Rock and Chappelle deals," Variety reported, citing "a source."

Schumer took to Instagram today to clear up that rumor. "Hot dog dog," she opened the post, in reference to what appears to be a puppy wearing a hot dog costume, who is strategically blocking Schumer's chest in the photo. The only other clothing items present? A pink hair tie and a beige thong.

In the post, Schumer went on to clarify that while she believes women deserve equal pay, she doesn't believe she deserves the same salary as Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle, calling them "legends" and "two of the greatest comics of all time."

"I would like to say that I have been selling out arenas these last couple years. Something a female comic has never done," she wrote. "That's a big deal to me, especially because I know I do my best every night on stage for the audience and they have a good time. "

And while the actress refuted claims that her team asked for her pay to match Rock's and Chappelle's, she clarified that she did ask for "more than the initial offer." She didn't say whether or not she received the pay increase. "I didn't ask for the same as my friends. I did ask for more than the initial offer," Schumer explained. "I will continue to work my ass off and be the best performer I can be. The reports of me 'demanding' or 'insisting' on equal pay to them aren't true."

She then concluded with two great hashtags—#fat and #stealsjokes—a jab at those who have accused her of stealing jokes, no doubt.

Whether or not you're a fan of Amy Schumer, you've got to admire her ability to make fun of herself. And of her Instagram aesthetic.

