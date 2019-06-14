Amy Schumer's response to mom-shamers who criticized her underwear photo is peak Amy.

Amy Schumer, my new favorite mom (sorry to my actual mom who birthed me or whatever), has kept things beyond real in her brief time as mom to little Gene Attell Fischer.
Recently, the comedian shared this Instagram photo of her taking a walk with her new baby while wearing nothing but hospital underwear and a bra.
She captioned it: "5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!"
She also included this slightly-more-modest and equally adorable photo of her and Gene taking a nap:
She looks so happy and comfy and it's absolutely f*cking inspiring/necessary to see a celebrity mom who refuses to hide her body away, just because she hasn't whittled her way down to a twig a month after creating a human inside her. The pressure we put on celebrity moms and ALL moms is actually insane.
Celebrity moms like Kristen Bell and Snooki seem to agree, and are flooding the comments section of her photo with praise:
But where there is Amy Schumer, there will always be trolls. Because nothing riles up the internet's bottom-feeders like a strong, funny woman who doesn't give a hot damn what anyone thinks. ESPECIALLY if she's a mom.
The mom-shamers swooped in with full force to wag their fingers.
They complained she should "put some clothes on" and even criticizing her for "letting herself go" (one of the worst phrases known to woman). I hate to give these judgemental, pearl-clutching weirdos more of a platform but here are some of the worst comments to give you an idea of the sh*t women deal with—especially a woman who is a) famous, b) a mom, and c) a mom who doesn't adhere to dated/arbitrary social norms of what a woman "should" do/act/look like.
I'm about to yell—sorry in advance. SIT DOWN YOU BORED LONELY LOSERS. WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU??? GET A LIFE. GO DO SOMETHING. VOLUNTEER IN YOUR COMMUNITIES. READ A BOOK. TALK TO YOUR OWN DAMN KIDS. STOP TELLING STRANGERS WHAT TO DO WITH THEIR LIVES/BABIES/BODIES IT'S F*CKING EXHAUSTING.
I did warn you.
Anyway, luckily Amy Schumer doesn't need me coming to her defense. The comedian handled the situation handled in peak Amy fashion.
She took to Instagram to post another photo, this one an "apology" to the trolls.
"I'm really sorry if I offended anyone with my hospital underwear," she wrote. "Except I'm just kidding #csection #balmain"
She also shared this photo of her flashing her c-section scar:
I now realize there was no need for me to berate the trolls. Amy doesn't give a rat's ass. She eats trolls for breakfast. And then cuddles with her adorable kid, all the while wearing whatever she damn well wants. YA HEAR THAT TROLLS??? Ok I promise, I'll stop now.