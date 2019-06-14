Amy Schumer's response to mom-shamers who criticized her underwear photo is peak Amy.

Amy Schumer, my new favorite mom (sorry to my actual mom who birthed me or whatever), has kept things beyond real in her brief time as mom to little Gene Attell Fischer.

Recently, the comedian shared this Instagram photo of her taking a walk with her new baby while wearing nothing but hospital underwear and a bra.

She captioned it: "5 weeks. Hospital underwear for life!"

She also included this slightly-more-modest and equally adorable photo of her and Gene taking a nap:

She looks so happy and comfy and it's absolutely f*cking inspiring/necessary to see a celebrity mom who refuses to hide her body away, just because she hasn't whittled her way down to a twig a month after creating a human inside her. The pressure we put on celebrity moms and ALL moms is actually insane.

Celebrity moms like Kristen Bell and Snooki seem to agree, and are flooding the comments section of her photo with praise: