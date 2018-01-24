An awards show made a typo and launched the greatest Judi Dench meme of 2018.

You might not think the world is absolutely brimming with Dame Judi Dench memes, but then again, you don't spend every waking hour of your day on the internet. And that's to your credit, dear reader. But take it from Someecards —the internet is, in fact, full of Judi Dench memes. It's got something to do with her face.
So when the Screen Actors Guild Awards put up her nomination for best actress during the live event, their typo did not go unnoticed.
Yes, Judi Dench was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Roll. Like, bread roll. And good news, people of the web, the meme bakery never closes, and today's specials are puns and dad jokes:
And because you definitely didn't believe when we said that there are more Judi Dench memes to choose from...
To be fair, you can see why the bread one is the best of the year.