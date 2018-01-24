An awards show made a typo and launched the greatest Judi Dench meme of 2018.

You might not think the world is absolutely brimming with Dame Judi Dench memes, but then again, you don't spend every waking hour of your day on the internet. And that's to your credit, dear reader. But take it from Someecards —the internet is, in fact, full of Judi Dench memes. It's got something to do with her face.

So when the Screen Actors Guild Awards put up her nomination for best actress during the live event, their typo did not go unnoticed.

You. Had. One. Job. — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 22, 2018

Yes, Judi Dench was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Roll. Like, bread roll. And good news, people of the web, the meme bakery never closes, and today's specials are puns and dad jokes: