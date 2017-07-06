Advertising

Andrew Garfield is in hot water with the LGBTQ community after a recent interview where he "came out" (only not really at all) by declaring himself a "gay man right now, just without the physical act." And he may not be able to lipsync to Whitney Houston or kiss Ryan Reynolds his way out of this one.

The 33-year-old actor is currently starring in the London revival of the play Angels in America by Tony Kushner, in which he plays a gay man during the height of the 1980's AIDS crisis. And to prep for the role, he said he's been watching RuPaul's Drag Race. "My only time off during rehearsals—every Sunday I would have eight friends over, and we would just watch Ru," Garfield said during a recent NT Platform discussion, the Gay Times reports. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act—that's all." LGBTQ folks and allies are understandably pissed at the actor for implying that homosexuality is a "lifestyle" that you can just try on for fun when, umm, it's not. And now the gay-but-not-gay Spiderman actor is getting dragged all across Twitter. Straight tourists who try on oppression for kicks make me so tired. Andrew Garfield and James Franco... guys... you will never understand. — 🐊 Hamish Steele 🐊 (@hamishsteele) July 5, 2017 Andrew Garfield: 'I'm a gay man now because I watch RuPaul's Drag Race'https://t.co/T5cN5ahMHo pic.twitter.com/R7kOurXfCX — Attitude (@AttitudeMag) July 4, 2017 andrew garfield: i am a gay man right now JUST WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL ACT

me: pic.twitter.com/cxI6NHNDNj — Erick (@Alwaystronger_5) July 6, 2017 oh no, baby, what is you doin? https://t.co/u0BtSbuuxi — cx cope (@cxcope) July 5, 2017 This article grosses me out.Ur a talented guy,but seem to be completely oblivious to what is coming out of ur mouth. https://t.co/td9DPhVRmP — Scott Evans (@thescottevans) July 6, 2017

Man that Andrew Garfield thing



Yucky



Dislike



Blech — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) July 6, 2017

so ... not actually gay https://t.co/pf01pHa2KC — jessica wakeman (@JessicaWakeman) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield, pulling a James Franco while discussing acting in "Angels in America." Straight actors, please stop this nonsense. pic.twitter.com/BPkJLPiZaJ — AKA Kalinda Sharma (@Nico_Lang) July 5, 2017

Andrew Garfield really said he's a gay man without the physical act because he watched Ru Paul's drag race lmfao — cassandra (@mulhoIIanddr) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield: RuPaul's Drag Race and Tony Kushner made me gay

Me: pic.twitter.com/iear2N1XVz — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) July 6, 2017

Me: Wait. Andrew Garfield says he's gay but without the physical act?@Keah_Maria: Yes. I'm rich just without the money. — Danielle Sepulveres (@ellesep) July 6, 2017

I had no idea gayness was optional for homosexual people! — Briana (@LikeABeeToHoney) July 6, 2017

And a few people have called attention to the fact that straight actors are usually cast to play LGBTQ characters, despite the fact that LGBTQ actors exist:

Whoa this is so nuts I can't imagine how we could have avoided this Andrew Garfield fiasco oh wait yes I can they could've hired a gay actor — Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield watched Rupauls Drag Race to study for an upcoming role as a gay man. Ive been studying my whole life, can I have that role? — Matteo Lane (@MatteoLane) July 6, 2017

The actor also clarified in the interview that he's def not gay, just FYI. At least not right now. "As far as I know, I am not a gay man," he said. "Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it."

But despite the fact that he "adores" his heterosexual "part of the garden," some people on Twitter have theories about his sexuality:

Me, Grabbing Andrew Garfield by the shoulders and shaking him: IT'S CALLED BISEXUALITY pic.twitter.com/lH4tj8Ol5c — sami (@ezekielfiguero) July 6, 2017

andrew garfield is every closeted bi dude i knew in high school — emi (@plantblogger) July 5, 2017

willing to go out on a limb and say that andrew garfield was probably testing the waters on whether he should come out but who could say — Aaron Michael (@subsahaaron) July 6, 2017

Andrew Garfield has yet to respond to the backlash. But if he wants our advice, the best thing for him to do right now is probably either to come out as LGBTQ (if that's his truth). Otherwise? Although it breaks my heart to say, please:

