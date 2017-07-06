Andrew Garfield is in hot water with the LGBTQ community after a recent interview where he "came out" (only not really at all) by declaring himself a "gay man right now, just without the physical act." And he may not be able to lipsync to Whitney Houston or kiss Ryan Reynolds his way out of this one.
The 33-year-old actor is currently starring in the London revival of the play Angels in America by Tony Kushner, in which he plays a gay man during the height of the 1980's AIDS crisis. And to prep for the role, he said he's been watching RuPaul's Drag Race.
"My only time off during rehearsals—every Sunday I would have eight friends over, and we would just watch Ru," Garfield said during a recent NT Platform discussion, the Gay Times reports. "This is my life outside of this play. I am a gay man right now, just without the physical act—that's all."
LGBTQ folks and allies are understandably pissed at the actor for implying that homosexuality is a "lifestyle" that you can just try on for fun when, umm, it's not. And now the gay-but-not-gay Spiderman actor is getting dragged all across Twitter.
And a few people have called attention to the fact that straight actors are usually cast to play LGBTQ characters, despite the fact that LGBTQ actors exist:
The actor also clarified in the interview that he's def not gay, just FYI. At least not right now. "As far as I know, I am not a gay man," he said. "Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it."
But despite the fact that he "adores" his heterosexual "part of the garden," some people on Twitter have theories about his sexuality:
Andrew Garfield has yet to respond to the backlash. But if he wants our advice, the best thing for him to do right now is probably either to come out as LGBTQ (if that's his truth). Otherwise? Although it breaks my heart to say, please: