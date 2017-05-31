Advertising

Andrew Garfield is more than happy to show that he can let loose and have a little fun.

Case in point: Andrew surprised those in attendance at a drag show in London last night, taking to the stage to lip sync Whitney Houston's "I'm Every Woman."

Andrew joined in on the Werq the World Tour drag queen revue, donning a wig and showing off some dance moves, including a pretty epic back flip. No doubt about it, Andrew was feeling it.

Video of Andrew's performance at the show, which included RuPaul's Drag Race cast members Shangela, Detox, and Kim Chi. Drag Race judge Michelle Visage served as host.

Michelle posted a pic of herself with Andrew and she's clearly a fan! She wrote: "What a show, what a night! Thank you as always. YOU ARE MY HEART AND SOUL. Andrew Garfield, you are my new friend, I am SO proud of you for not just lip syncing Whitney tonight in a wig no less, but for opening your mind and heart to all it has to offer. @lavernecox you keep doing what you're doing, you are a trailblazer, a beauty and a [diamond emoji] I LOVE YOU #werqtheworld #tour #soldout"

Please, somebody book Andrew on Lip Sync Battle immediately. He'd clearly be some fierce competition.

