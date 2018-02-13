Andy Cohen defends Sarah Jessica Parker after Kim Cattrall slammed her on Instagram.

A real-life episode of Feud has been unfolding before our very eyes, the climax of which began when Kim Cattrall's beloved brother Chris was tragically found dead soon after he was reported missing in early February.
Fans and friends flooded Cattrall with their support during this difficult time. Well, fans, friends, and ENEMIES.
Cattrall, who is undoubtedly going through a crummy time, recently blasted Sarah Jessica Parker on Instagram for her false niceties.
My Mom asked me today "When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?" Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your 'nice girl' persona.
Cattrall's caption includes a link to an October 2017 story titled, "Inside the mean-girls culture that destroyed ‘Sex and the City’." The article charted how media has often unfairly villainized Cattrall for her attitude towards Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. Cattrall's Instagram makes it quite clear where her feelings stand regarding the media's portrayal of her.
More recently, SJP's friend Andy Cohen has stuck up for the star. On his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Cohen said of the Instagram, "I thought it was fake. I was like, 'There’s no way Kim Cattrall has posted this on her Instagram.' This is a women who is in the middle of grieving the loss of her brother, which is tragic and sad."
Cohen went on to defend his friend even more.
She accused SJP of exploiting a tragedy. She follows Kim on Instagram, Kim posted about her brother dying, and she expressed her condolences on the post… She posted it in a comment! I would not call that "exploiting a tragedy." What was she supposed to do? Say something bad? I mean, I don’t understand.
SJP had spoken with Cohen on his show, Watch What Happens Live, only shortly before the passing of Cattrall's brother.
Recently, with discussion of a possible Sex and the City 3, Cattrall has been more outspoken about her and SJP's relationship. Listen to Cattrall tells Piers Morgan about her decision to not take part in the now-axed sequel.
"We've never been friends," Cattrall says in the video.
All this just proves both actresses are very good at their jobs if they could pretend on camera to be BFFs for so long.