Andy Richter just perfectly shut down anyone who thinks depression is a 'choice.'

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Asia with 544 followers tweeted her controversial belief that "depression is a choice."
Despite only having a couple hundred followers, Asia's tweet proceeded to go viral, with thousands of people responding with their thoughts on the matter. She even tried to back up her nonsensical opinion with an even more nonsensical explanation.
One of the most potent responses shutting down Asia's belief that depression is a choice came from Andy Richter.
At first, the comedian responded in a bit of a rage.
But about a half hour later, Richter pulled his car over to explain exactly why the tweet made him fume so much.
He then described his personal experience with depression, something he has dealt with for most of his life.
Then, Andy Richter broke down the meaning behind statements like Asia's.
He topped things off with a message for those who are "unburdened" by depression.
Basically, if you aren't educated on the issue, don't comment on it. (Honestly, those are some wise words for any situation.)
A ton of people replied to Andy Richter's thread, praising his vulnerable and succinct way of shutting down Asia's tweet.
And Andy Richter was evidently content with the responses.
Basically, next time you hear an uninformed person arguing that depression is a choice, link them to this thread.
