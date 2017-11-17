Andy Richter just perfectly shut down anyone who thinks depression is a 'choice.'

Earlier this week, a Twitter user named Asia with 544 followers tweeted her controversial belief that "depression is a choice."

depression is a choice — asia (@_asiastabler) November 12, 2017

Despite only having a couple hundred followers, Asia's tweet proceeded to go viral, with thousands of people responding with their thoughts on the matter. She even tried to back up her nonsensical opinion with an even more nonsensical explanation.

One of the most potent responses shutting down Asia's belief that depression is a choice came from Andy Richter.

At first, the comedian responded in a bit of a rage.

Oh really? Well “go fuck yourself” is a directive. https://t.co/7W9WOSdnsT — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 17, 2017

But about a half hour later, Richter pulled his car over to explain exactly why the tweet made him fume so much.

Quote-responding to this tweet may seem like shooting fish in a barrel, & yet it is 30 mins later & I have pulled over after school drop-off to respond further because I am angry. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 17, 2017

He then described his personal experience with depression, something he has dealt with for most of his life.