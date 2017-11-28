Angela Lansbury's disturbing statement on sexual assault is causing outrage.

Et tu, Mrs. Potts?

giphy

On Tuesday, Dame Angela Lansbury came under fire for saying some really dumb things about sexual assault in an interview with the UK's Radio Times. Only continue reading if you are prepared to be let down by one of your heroes.

When asked about the recent string of sexual assault accusations coming out of Hollywood, Lansbury said, "There are two sides to this coin. We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us — and this is where we are today."

Oh but wait, it gets even worse.

Lansbury continued, saying, "We must sometimes take blame, women. I really do think that. Although it’s awful to say we can’t make ourselves look as attractive as possible without being knocked down and raped."

giphy

Then the actress backtracked a bit, ending this PR nightmare by concluding, "Should women be prepared for this? No, they shouldn’t have to be. There’s no excuse for that. And I think it will stop now - it will have to. I think a lot of men must be very worried at this point."