Angela Lansbury defends the remarks she made about sexual harassment.

Angela Lansbury issued a statement saying her previous remarks about women and sexual harassment ("We must sometimes take blame, women.") were taken out of context.

Clarification, She Wrote! Lansbury told Deadline,

There is no excuse whatsoever for men to harass women in an abusive sexual manner. And, I am devastated that anyone should deem me capable of thinking otherwise. Those who have known the quality of my work and the many public statements I have made over the course of my life, must know, that I am a strong supporter of Women’s Rights. Lastly, I would like to add that I am troubled by how quickly and brutishly some have taken my comments out of context and attempted to blame my generation, my age, or my mindset, without having read the entirety of what I said.

Initially, Lansbury had said, during an interview with Radio Times, that there were "two sides to this coin," referring to the recent spate of sexual harassment allegations being made against powerful men in show business and the government.

Lansbury continued, saying, "We have to own up to the fact that women, since time immemorial, have gone out of their way to make themselves attractive. And unfortunately it has backfired on us – and this is where we are today.”

She did, however, add, that women should not have to "be prepared" for sexual assault just for looking nice, saying, "There's no excuse for that."