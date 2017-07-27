Advertising

It is hard to believe that it has already been 10 months since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, causing many to question if love actually exists. Now Jolie is opening up about her life post-Pitt, being diagnosed with Bell's palsy, and adjusting to single motherhood in the September 2017 issue of Vanity Fair.

Post-divorce life for Angelina Jolie does not look that typical of an A-lister: she is not touring around talking smack about Brad Pitt, hanging out at clubs until the early morning or getting photographed with a highly questionable rebound date. She is focusing on "rebuilding" her family and devoting all her attention to her six children: Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Pax. Jolie is notoriously private, but reveals that she has retreated even further away from the spotlight since her divorce.

Angelina Jolie told Vanity Fair in her first big post-split interview that on top of her painful and very public divorce from her partner of 12 years, she has also suffered from various medical problems within the last few months.

In 2013, Jolie famously underwent a preventive double mastectomy after she learned she carries the BRCA1 gene. Two years later, she got her ovaries removed after another cancer scare. At barely 40-years-old, she immediately went into menopause.

Although currently cancer-free, Jolie told Vanity Fair she has had other painful medical problems. Last year she was diagnosed with both hypertension (high blood pressure) and Bell's palsy (temporary facial paralysis). The Bell's palsy caused damaged to her facial nerves and resulted in one side of her face drooping down. She credits acupuncture for her full recovery from the condition.

Since going into menopause, Jolie says she has more grey hair and drier skin than ever before, but that is just fine with her. She no longer sees herself as "sex symbol," anyway, though most of us would probably disagree. She said:

I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete.

Jolie also spoke briefly about her high-profile divorce from Brad Pitt. She told Vanity Fair that "things got bad" in the summer of 2016 before catching herself and amending her words: "I didn't want to use that word. . . . Things became 'difficult.'"

She notes that it was not the Jolie-Pitt's "lifestyle" that lead to the divorce, adding that she is proud that her children grew up to be "worldly individuals." In Pitt's mea culpa in GQ Style published back in May, he alludes to a drinking problem that may have torn his family apart.

"We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing . . . They’re not healing from divorce," says Jolie cryptically. "They’re healing from some . . . from life, from things in life."

Last year, Brad Pitt was investigated by Child Protective Services for allegedly physically abusing Maddox, but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

For now, Angelina Jolie is focused on picking up the pieces and adjusting to life as a single mother after being half of the world's most famous couple for over a decade:

I never woke up and thought, I really want to live a bold life. I just can’t do the other. It’s the same as I can’t make a casserole. I cannot sit still, I’ve been trying for nine months to be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories. And I’m getting better at all three. But now I need to get my boots on and go hang, take a trip.

