The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up fast, and holy damn Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looks just like her famous father, Brad Pitt.
A Jolie-Pitt family outing is always a newsworthy event, and over the weekend, Angelina Jolie and her brood of children— Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt— attended the premiere of The Breadwinner in Toronto, Canada. Big brother Maddox sat this one out.
First, take a look at Shiloh...
Now look at Brad.
Shiloh definitely inherited most of her father's features, but has her mom's delicate nose and full lips. Her haircut is definitely giving us late-90s Brad Pitt vibes.
Angelina took 5/6 of her family to the premiere of the animated feature she produced that tells the story of a young Afghani girl who disguises herself as a boy so that she can work and support her family.
Hey, if there is ever a Brad Pitt biopic, we know just the 11-year-old to play a young Brad.
Congrats on being genetically blessed, Shiloh!