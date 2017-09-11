Advertising

The Jolie-Pitt kids are growing up fast, and holy damn Shiloh Jolie-Pitt looks just like her famous father, Brad Pitt.

Shiloh and her sister Zahara.

A Jolie-Pitt family outing is always a newsworthy event, and over the weekend, Angelina Jolie and her brood of children— Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt— attended the premiere of The Breadwinner in Toronto, Canada. Big brother Maddox sat this one out.

First, take a look at Shiloh...

GETTY

Advertising

Now look at Brad.

GETTY

Shiloh definitely inherited most of her father's features, but has her mom's delicate nose and full lips. Her haircut is definitely giving us late-90s Brad Pitt vibes.

Angelina Jolie with Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara.

Angelina took 5/6 of her family to the premiere of the animated feature she produced that tells the story of a young Afghani girl who disguises herself as a boy so that she can work and support her family.

Advertising

Hey, if there is ever a Brad Pitt biopic, we know just the 11-year-old to play a young Brad.

giphy

Congrats on being genetically blessed, Shiloh!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.